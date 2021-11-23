Man shot at Orlando apartment complex, police say

A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot at a southwest Orlando apartment complex Monday night by his girlfriend’s neighbor, according to Orlando Police.

The victim, whose girlfriend told him the neighbor was acting strangely, was shot at about 9 p.m. after he approached the suspect, who was sitting outside his unit at the Bella Vita Apartments on Cason Cove Drive, said OPD’s Lt. William Becton.

The victim was in stable condition, Becton said.

Officers are working to identify the suspect.

OPD is calling the situation an isolated incident and is encouraging anyone with information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

