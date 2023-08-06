Man who shot Orlando police was wanted in connection with a murder in Miami, police say

The man who was shot and killed after barricading himself in a Holiday Inn in Orlando Saturday after shooting two police officers was wanted in connection with a murder in Miami.

Daton S. Viel, 28, shot two officers during a traffic stop in downtown Orlando late Friday and led police on a vehicle chase. A SWAT team tracked him to the hotel, which is at 5916 Caravan Court, and evacuated the hotel before confronting him, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at a news conference Saturday.

Viel had barricaded himself in the room and refused to surrender, Smith said.

At 8:58 Saturday morning, "the suspect shot at our SWAT officers multiple times. SWAT officers returned fire, striking the suspect," Smith said. "The suspect is now deceased."

Viel was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on July 10 in Miami, according to Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

According to an emailed statement, a man was sitting on the front porch of a residence when another man arrived donning a ski mask. The man with the mask then chased the victim on foot, shooting at him as he was running away. He then fled northbound on Northwest 22nd Place in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries.

Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau investigators recovered surveillance footage which identified the vehicle as a red Ford Fusion bearing the paper tag DKL7241.

The color and model of the car matched the same vehicle that was at the scene of the Orlando shooting.

