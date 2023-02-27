Man shot ouside Bloomfield gas station

A man was shot in the parking lot of the GetGo at 4924 Baum Blvd., Bloomfield, this morning.

Police responding to reports of a shooting found the man outside a vehicle around 9:08 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

EMS transported him to a local hospital in stable condition.

The store released the following statement to Channel 11:

“We can confirm that a shooting occurred outside the store, GetGo store employees and customers are safe and unharmed, matter is now in the hands of Pittsburgh police.”

There is no one in custody at this time, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.