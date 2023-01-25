Man shot outside Airbnb in Arlington area

An early morning shooting in the Arlington area leaves a man with non-life threatening injuries.

Jacksonville police say the victim was visiting friends at an Airbnb off Lone Star Road. Several gunshots were fired from the yard behind the rental, hitting the man as well as the home.

No one inside the home was hit. No suspect information was initially provided by police.

LISTEN: Action News Jax Jessica Barreto updates the investigation from Arlington

Detectives were interviewing the people inside and seeking evidence that could lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 866-845-TIPS.



