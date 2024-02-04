Man shot outside bar early Sunday morning has life-threatening injuries

A 31-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting outside the Third Base Sports Bar in the 400 block of West Maple Avenue early Sunday morning.

Sangamon County Sheriff's Sgt. Nancy Finley said an initial call to dispatch just after 2 a.m. concerned a fight at the bar, located outside the Springfield city limits. That call was quickly followed by another reporting shots were fired.

The shooting victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell reached Sunday, said video from the bar showed an altercation and a suspect retrieving a weapon from a vehicle and firing at the victim.

The suspect and three other people got into a vehicle and fled, Campbell said. The vehicle wasn't immediately identified. There have been no arrests.

Springfield and Southern View police assisted Sheriff's deputies.

The case continues to be investigated.

This story will be updated.

