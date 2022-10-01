Man shot outside birthday party in northwest Fresno. Police searching for suspect vehicle

A 22-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in the upper body late Friday when standing in a group outside a birthday party in the 2100 block of West San Jose Avenue in northwest Fresno.

“Our preliminary investigation is showing that a resident in this cul de sac was having a birthday party with approximately 200 to 300 attendees,” Fresno Police Lt. Leslie Williams said. “A suspect vehicle drove into the cul de sac and the suspect shot at some people who were standing near a vehicle that was parked in the roadway. We have the one adult male victim who was injured and one vehicle that was struck.”

There were approximately five to six shots fired from a dark-colored, four-door vehicle, Williams said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital after the shooting, which occurred around 11:12 p.m.

“We’ve received conflicting information,” Williams said. “Some people are saying the gathering was outside in the roadway and others are saying everyone was inside, so we’re still working to determine how many people were actually outside at the time of the shooting. ...

“Detectives are speaking with everyone who is still here on scene trying to gather information that will help us identify the suspects. We’re also reviewing surveillance videos from residences in the area, hoping they captured the vehicle and the suspect so we can identify them.”