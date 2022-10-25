Man shot outside Brandon mall fires back at 2 suspects, possibly hits 1, deputies say

Authorities believe two men were shot in the parking lot of the Westfield Brandon mall Monday afternoon after a robbery attempt led to an altercation, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

A man went to a jewelry store inside the mall and then walked to his vehicle, parked near Dillard’s, around 2:15 p.m. According to a Monday night news release from the Sheriff’s Office, two suspects came up to him — one pointed a gun at him while the other tried to take his gold chain.

The man held onto the chain, which the agency said was worth thousands of dollars. After an altercation, the two suspects fled, with one firing at the man as they ran, the release said.

The man, who was hit in the leg, got a firearm from his vehicle and shot back at the suspects, according to the release.

Several callers reported the gunfire, and when deputies arrived they found the man with a leg wound. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital and is in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Later Monday, a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach was dropped off at AdventHealth Tampa, the release said. Detectives believe that man is one of the suspects in the mall shooting.

The second suspect still is being sought, the Sheriff’s Office said. The agency did not name any of those believed to be involved.

The Westfield Brandon Mall was never placed on lockdown, and this was not an active shooter situation. Detectives are working to determine if the victim and the suspects knew each other. If anyone has any information on the identity or whereabouts of the second suspect, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.