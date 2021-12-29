Man shot outside Castleton liquor store early Sunday dies Tuesday, IMPD says

A man who was shot outside a liquor store in Castleton early Sunday morning died from his injuries Tuesday, according to police.

The man was shot just after 3 a.m. outside a liquor store and bar in the 8200 block of Center Run Road, a commercial area just off East 82nd Street in Castleton, police records indicate. Emergency medical personnel took the man in critical condition to a hospital, where he died Tuesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young told IndyStar investigators have not identified any suspects in the shooting. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency on Sunday responded to the scene to help detectives search for evidence.

A police report filed in the incident lists a handgun as the weapon used in the shooting. No additional information about the shooting or decedent has been released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@Indy.Gov.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

