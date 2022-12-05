Man shot outside Fresno hookah lounge where ‘good amount’ of people were gathered

A man was shot late Sunday outside a hookah lounge while several people were inside and outside of the business, Fresno police said.

The shooting happened just before midnight at a hookah lounge on Shaw and Blackstone avenues, where officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body, according to Fresno Police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz.

A driver took the man to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, Ruiz said.

What led up to the disturbance and shooting is unknown, but Ruiz said the business was struck and multiple shell casings of different calibers were found in the parking lot.

A “good amount” of people were inside and outside at the time of the shooting, Ruiz said. ”Everyone has been cooperative and provided statements to our officers and detectives,” he said.

Cars were leaving the parking lot as officers arrived, police said. A woman called police to say her vehicle had been shot at and gave the location.

Officers don’t have a suspect or vehicle description. Officers were canvassing for surveillance video to see what led up the disturbance, Ruiz said.

Anyone with information asked by police to call 559-621-7000.