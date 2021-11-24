Man shot outside Gateway Tavern in Baltimore County, police say

A man was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after a shooting outside a bar in the county’s Baltimore Highlands area, Baltimore County police say.

At about 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Gateway Tavern in the 3500 block of Annapolis Road — just south of Baltimore near Lansdowne — for a reported shooting.

In the bar’s parking lot, officers found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. Police did not immediately provide information about his condition.

Police believe that the shooter fled the scene before they arrived, said Det. John Connor in a statement.