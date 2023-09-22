Man shot outside Hartford gas station in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after he was shot outside a gas station in Hartford early Friday.

Patrol officers responded to the Citgo gas station at 110 Brainard Road after receiving multiple calls at about 1:13 a.m. reporting a shooting, according to the Hartford Police Department. Police said they found a gunshot victim in his 20s in a vehicle.

The man was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he has been listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions responded and have taken over the investigation, which police said is ongoing.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).