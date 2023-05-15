Man shot outside Kent Circle K store

Kent police are searching for a suspect who shot a man early Monday.

The shooting happened outside a Circle K gas station at 1809 West Meeker Street.

The victim’s friend said they were in the parking lot at about 1:40 a.m. when a dark SUV pulled up, someone got out of the passenger’s seat and he then heard a gunshot.

The person then got back into the SUV and it took off on West Meeker toward 64th Avenue.

According to the friend, who asked not to be identified, the victim was shot in the forehead.

“(I) realized the bullet’s in his head, (blood is) gushing out. Can somebody please put pressure — light pressure on him — somebody called 911 and I’m just constantly like, ‘Manny, you gotta get up, Manny get up. You got to wake up,’” he said.

The friend said the victim worked at the nearby Quality Inn.

The victim’s condition is not yet known.