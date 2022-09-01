Man shot outside his Lexington County home, sheriff’s department says

An investigation is underway after a man was shot overnight outside of his home, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Wescott Road, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s in Columbia, less than a mile from Irmo High School on St. Andrews Road.

The man was shot in the lower body and was taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on his condition, and if his injury is considered life threatening, was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

Based on statements gathered at the scene, deputies believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.