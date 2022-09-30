Man shot outside liquor store in Binghampton, police say
Bullets flew outside of a liquor store Thursday evening, leaving a man in the hospital seriously injured, according to Memphis Police.
Police said the gunfire happened on Summer Avenue near Tee Jay’s Liquor around 7:30 p.m.
One man was found critically injured and rushed to Regional One Hospital, according to police.
The person who pulled the trigger took off in a dark grey vehicle, possibly a hatchback and was wearing a white shirt and hat, police said.
If you know who or where that person is, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
