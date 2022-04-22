Man shot outside liquor store in Millington, police say
A man was shot in the parking lot of a liquor store in Millington Friday afternoon.
Millington Police responded to a shooting at Navy Liquors, which is in the 7800 block of Highway 51.
The man was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The woman responsible for the shooting was arrested by police, but she has yet to be identified.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
