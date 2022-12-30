Man shot outside Manchester restaurant

Dec. 30—A man was shot outside the Yee Dynasty restaurant on South Willow Street in Manchester after an argument started inside, police said Friday.

The man was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the restaurant about 12:15 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

Police said they learned that several people had gotten into an argument inside the restaurant, then left and continued to argue in the parking lot before the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can remain anonymous by calling the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.