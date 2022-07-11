Man shot outside Midtown restaurant in attempted robbery

A man was hospitalized after being shot in an attempted robbery outside a Midtown Atlanta restaurant, according to Atlanta police.

The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday outside Soigné Garden restaurant, the former site of City Tap House on Peachtree Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The attempted robbery happened as the man and his spouse left the restaurant and walked to their car, according to police.

“The victim confronted the suspect and sustained a gunshot during the struggle,” police said.

Police say the suspected robber ran away after the incident.

APD says the investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: