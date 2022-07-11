Man shot outside Midtown restaurant in attempted robbery
A man was hospitalized after being shot in an attempted robbery outside a Midtown Atlanta restaurant, according to Atlanta police.
The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday outside Soigné Garden restaurant, the former site of City Tap House on Peachtree Street.
The attempted robbery happened as the man and his spouse left the restaurant and walked to their car, according to police.
“The victim confronted the suspect and sustained a gunshot during the struggle,” police said.
Police say the suspected robber ran away after the incident.
APD says the investigation is ongoing.
