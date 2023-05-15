Man shot outside Penn Hills bar overnight, sources say

A man was shot outside a bar in Penn Hills overnight, sources told Channel 11.

A 911 dispatcher confirmed one person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Police were called to the 4200 block of Verona Road around 12:30 a.m.

We saw police talking with several people outside a bar there. Officers were also seen placing evidence markers on the ground.

Channel 11 was told the man is expected to survive.

