Man shot outside Phoenix business near 43rd Avenue, Camelback Road

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the parking lot of a business near Camelback Road and 43rd Avenue on Sunday.

Officers responded to a shooting call outside the business at about 1 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to Phoenix police. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police learned the suspected shooters fled before officers arrived.

Police were still looking for the suspect and made no arrests as of Monday morning.

