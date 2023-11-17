Man shot outside Providence Islamic center late Friday morning, police say
PROVIDENCE − A man was shot and injured late Friday morning outside the Islamic Center of Rhode Island, the police said.
The man's injuries were non-life-threatening following the shooting outside the center's building on Haskins Street at about 11:45 a.m., according to Providence police.
This is a breaking news story, more to come...
This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man shot, injured outside Islamic Center in Providence, police say