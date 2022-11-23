Man shot outside recording studio owned by T.I., police say

A man was shot overnight outside a recording studio overnight, according to Atlanta police.

Atlanta police said the shooting occurred at 588 Trabert Avenue NW outside of Super Sound Studios, which is owned by Atlanta rapper and actor T.I.

Police said one of the property owners saw two men with guns trespassing on the studio’s property. The property owner confronted them and the confrontation escalated.

The property owner and two men began firing at each other. One of the suspect was shot in the leg. Police said the man was alive, conscious and breathing and he was taken to the hospital.

The police report did not identify the property owner or the suspects.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation remains active.

Back in June, a man was shot by two other men while sitting in his car outside the studio, according to police.

According to its website, Super Sound Studios has been owned by T.I. since early 2020.

