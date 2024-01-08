Man shot outside restaurant in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot outside of Jasper’s Restaurant in Prince George’s County on Sunday night.

Police said they received a call about the shooting in the 9400 block of Lottsford Rd. in Largo at about 7:30 p.m. The man was privately taken to a hospital for treatment by the time officers arrived at the scene.

7 of 8 puppies found after stolen from Southeast DC

A spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Police Department said the man was alive and in stable condition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.