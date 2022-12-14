Shooting

A 33-year-old man was shot outside of a Rod Wave concert at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale Tuesday night.

Police said they believe a fight started in the Westgate Entertainment District after a 33-year-old man left the concert and bumped into another man, causing an argument. The second man then left, returned and shot the man. The wound was not life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Just before the fight, there was a report of shots fired at about 11 p.m., causing many concertgoers to flee the arena. However, police confirmed that no shots were fired inside the venue.

Neither man had been identified. The case was turned over to the department’s investigations unit.

Rapper Rod Wave was in Glendale for the Arizona stop on his "Beautiful Mind Tour." He is known for hits like "Heart On Ice" and "Rags2Riches," featuring Lil Baby.

Juliette Rihl covers housing insecurity and homelessness for The Arizona Republic. She can be reached at jrihl@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @julietterihl.

Coverage of housing insecurity on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is supported by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot outside of Rod Wave concert in Glendale