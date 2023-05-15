Man shot outside south Fort Worth fraternity lodge in fight over property, police say

A man was shot in the leg on Sunday night at a south Fort Worth masonic lodge during a fight about property, police said.

The victim, who is 37, was shot about 8 p.m. outside the Southside Lodge in the 7700 block of Crowley Road, according to a Fort Worth police record. The injury is not life-threatening, and the victim was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police did not describe the property involved in the dispute.

Police arrested Robert Bays, 38, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bond violation. The suspect left the scene after the shooting, police said. Bays was booked on Monday about 1 a.m.

Bays was on April 26 charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an offense authorities alleged occurred in Fort Worth two days earlier.