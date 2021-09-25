Man shot outside southwest Baltimore school

Baltimore police are investigating after a man was shot outside a southwest Baltimore school Friday evening.

Police responded to the 600 block of Wildwood Parkway near Wildwood Elementary/Middle School around 7:11 p.m. for a shooting, authorities said.

Police found an 18-year-old man shot in the abdomen, according to law enforcement. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, they said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2488. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7lockup.