Man shot outside Tower District’s convenience store. Suspect ran from scene, cops say

A man was shot early Saturday morning outside a convenience store in the Tower District.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department responded at 1:49 a.m. to the Circle K at Olive and Palm avenues of reports of shots fired and a gunshot victim.

Officers arrived and located a man in his 20s on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital and was in critical but stable condition, Fresno police Lt. Henry Garcia III said.

Garcia said officers determined that there was a disturbance inside the Circle K before the victim and suspect went outside when shots were fired.

Police said the suspect ran westbound on Olive after the shooting.

It was unknown how many customers were inside the store when the disturbance happened, Garcia said.

Detectives were canvassing for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.