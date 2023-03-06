Man shot outside of Walmart after argument, Columbia police say

An argument led to a shooting outside of an area Walmart on Sunday, according to the Columbia Police Department.

One man was injured and officers are searching for another man who pulled the trigger, police said.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. outside of the Walmart Supercenter on Garners Ferry Road, according to police. That’s in an area of Columbia densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants, about a mile away from Exit 9 on Interstate 77.

The victim was shot in the lower body after an argument with a male acquaintance, police said. Information about why the men were arguing was not available.

Police said the victim’s injury is not considered life threatening, but further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been reported by police, who said the shooting was an isolated incident between the acquaintances.

Police are continuing to follow leads and investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.