Man shot outside west Fort Worth Kroger, police say
The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting outside a Kroger on Wednesday morning.
According to a police call log, officers were dispatched to the grocery store, located at 9144 Camp Bowie West Blvd., around 7:40 a.m.
“West units [are] responding to Kroger where a male was possibly shot outside of the store,” Buddy Calzada, a police spokesperson, said in an email.
A MedStar spokesperson added that the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
No further details were immediately available.