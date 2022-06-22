Man shot outside west Fort Worth Kroger, police say

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting outside a Kroger on Wednesday morning.

According to a police call log, officers were dispatched to the grocery store, located at 9144 Camp Bowie West Blvd., around 7:40 a.m.

“West units [are] responding to Kroger where a male was possibly shot outside of the store,” Buddy Calzada, a police spokesperson, said in an email.

A MedStar spokesperson added that the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No further details were immediately available.