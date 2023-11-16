Man shot outside Wilkinsburg AutoZone

Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of the AutoZone in Wilkinsburg.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 200 block of Lincoln Highway at around 11:15 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene tell Channel 11 the victim was working on a car when he was shot multiple times.

Channel 11′s Cara Sapida spoke with a man who was in the passenger seat of the car the victim was working on. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

A detective told Channel 11 that the victim was shot three or more times and the suspect got away on foot. The suspect is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall, husky and in dark clothing.

The detective said it’s possible the suspect got into a gray truck close to Wendy’s.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Body of man who jumped from Hulton Bridge found in Ohio River6 Pittsburgh area Starbucks to strike on ‘Red Cup Day’House Ethics Committee says it found ‘substantial evidence’ Rep. Santos broke the law

VIDEO: Pitt police looking for suspect who shot pellet gun at people in Oakland DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts