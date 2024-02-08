Man shot over spilled drink at Manhattan restaurant: cops

An irate customer at an uptown Manhattan restaurant shot a man over a spilled drink, police said Thursday.

Antony Battle, 46, was in the bar at Luxor New York Restaurant on the corner of Tenth Ave. and W. 203rd St. in Inwood on Jan. 27 when he got into an argument with a 33-year-old man over a spilled drink, cops said.

The disagreement boiled over and Battle, of the Bronx, pointed a gun at the victim and fired several times.

The man was shot once in the abdomen. He survived the bizarre attack.

Battle took off but was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He has numerous prior arrests in the city including for drug possession, aggravated harassment and assault.

Battle’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Thursday.