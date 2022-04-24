Man shot overnight in Duquesne

A man was shot overnight in the City of Duquesne.

According to Allegheny County police, County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 100 block of Duquesne Boulevard at around 2 a.m.

Police said first responders found an adult man shot in the shoulder.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

ACPD detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

