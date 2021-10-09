Man shot overnight in Hampton; has critical injuries, police say

An overnight shooting early Saturday in Hampton left one man with critical injuries, police said.

Investigators arrived at the intersection of Floyd Thompson Boulevard and Research Drive at 4:26 a.m., where the shooting happened, according to a tweet from Hampton police.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but as of Saturday afternoon his condition improved, Hampton police spokeswoman Sgt. Amanda Moreland said.

No suspect information is available at this time, she said.

