Man shot overnight in Memphis, police say
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Officers responded to the 1200 Block of Perkins Terrace for shots fired just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Police found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
