Man shot overnight in Memphis, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 1200 Block of Perkins Terrace for shots fired just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Police found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

