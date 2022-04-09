Man shot overnight while driving on I-295 near Beach Blvd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a shooting occurred early Saturday morning on I-295 Northbound right past Beach Blvd.

STORY: Two shot in overnight aggravated battery incident off Moncrief Rd.

Officers were dispatched at 3:35 a.m. and discovered a man in his late 20s or early 30s had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, who got there first. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that an orange Dodge Charger had flashed its headlights at the victim’s car. The victim moved the car from the left to the right lane, and upon moving, the Charger pulled up next to the car before its driver fired several rounds into the vehicle.

STORY: 2 sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in Glynn County

Detectives from JSO’s violent crime unit are coordinating their efforts with the other witnesses in the victim’s car to find out exactly what happened. At this time, the suspect has not been identified.

JSO asks anyone who saw or heard anything to call 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. All updates will come via JSO’s public information officer.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories