Man shot with his own gun trying to stop car burglary at Cheddar’s, Oklahoma police say

After finishing lunch at a restaurant, a man found someone trying to steal his car in the parking lot, according to Oklahoma police. A fight ensued, the car owner getting shot with his own pistol.

The Tulsa Police Department responded to a call about a shooting Sunday, July 17, the department said in a news release.

A man finished lunch at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and left the restaurant to find someone breaking into his car, authorities said.

Police say the suspect was stealing items from the car and attempting to steal the vehicle.

The two men got into a fight. During the fight, the car owner’s pistol went off, hitting him in the leg, the release said.

When officers arrived, they found the men fighting on the ground and separated them, according to the release.

Authorities said the injured man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The suspect was arrested.

After further investigation, police said the suspect arrived at Cheddar’s in a stolen vehicle. Authorities charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary of a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.

