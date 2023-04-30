A knife-wielding man shot by an Oxnard police officer Friday has died from his injuries, the Oxnard Police Department announced Sunday.

Officers said the man identified as 24-year-old Michael Owens was declared dead at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Ventura County Medical Center. It is the third fatal shooting involving Oxnard police since mid-March.

The shooting around 12:15 a.m. Friday at an apartment building at 235 E. Seventh St. in Oxnard.

Police said the man was carrying a knife in his hand and advanced directly toward a police officer who was standing in an upper stairway landing at the building.

Owens was reportedly hallucinating. When he failed to comply with the officer's commands, the officer opened fire.

The officer was not injured.

Police said that Owens received medical treatment from firefighters and emergency medical personnel who were on scene and was transported by ambulance to the medical center in Ventura.

The police department plans to release a video explaining the incident to the public, tentatively scheduled for the week of May 8. Police said the video will provide an overview of the incident and include some footage from the officer’s body-worn camera, footage from a security camera and provide the name of the officer who shot Owens.

Detectives are requesting that anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has additional information contact Detective Meagan Tobey at 805-385-7755 or meagan.tobey@oxnardpd.org.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man shot by Oxnard police dies, is identified