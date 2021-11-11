Man shot in Pahokee after annual Muck Bowl football game dies, PBSO says

PAHOKEE — One of three people shot in Pahokee following Saturday's annual Muck Bowl football game died Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

PBSO did not identify the man beyond saying he was 31 years old and lived in Greenacres. It said his family had invoked its right to privacy under a 2018 amendment to the state constitution. The amendment allows either crime victims or their families to have their names withheld from public reports.

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide, PBSO said. It is one of 88 confirmed homicides in Palm Beach County and one of two in Pahokee this year, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

PBSO said the shootings took place at a block party near South Lake Avenue and Daniel Place following the annual football game between Pahokee and Glades Central high schools. Pahokee won 28-0 on its home field, about three-quarters of a mile northeast of where the shooting took place.

Another man and a woman also sustained gunshot wounds and received treatment at a hospital.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

