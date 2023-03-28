Man shot at Palm Springs gas station early Tuesday

A man who was trying to intervene in an alleged domestic violence incident was shot at a gas station near Palm Springs International Airport early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the Mobil gas station on Ramon Road just south of the airport at around 12:30 p.m., according to a department press release. Callers had told police that shots had been fired at the station, where multiple people were involved in an altercation near the station's gas pumps.

Arriving officers saw a white SUV speeding away from the gas station eastbound on Airport Center Drive. They stopped the vehicle just west of Kirk Douglas Way. The driver, a 17-year-old boy, then fled from the vehicle. He was holding a gun, police said. One adult and one child who had also been riding in the vehicle were detained.

A Riverside County Sheriff's helicopter was then called in to search for the boy, who was found hiding in bushes along the fence that runs around the perimeter of the airport. A police dog was eventually used to subdue the teen, who then surrendered and was arrested.

Officers then visited the gas station and determined that the teen had shot a man who had been trying to intervene in a domestic violence situation at the station. The man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that has been deemed non-life threatening. The release states that the man was homeless. It is unclear from the release what had specifically occurred during that incident and if the teen had been involved in it.

The teen, who was not named by police because he is not an adult, was charged with attempted murder, resisting arrest and illegally having a gun while under 18. The man who was detained was charged with a parole violation while the other child was released and not charged.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

UNHOUSED INDIVIDUAL SHOT AT GAS STATION, AFTER INTERVENING IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE

Story continues

On Tuesday, March 28th at 12:38 AM PSPD officers responded to a gas station on the 3600 block of E Ramon Road, after reports of shots fired and multiple people involved in a physical altercation, at the gas pumps.

As officers arrived on scene, they saw a white SUV speeding away eastbound, on Airport Center Drive. Officers stopped the vehicle just west of Kirk Douglas Way.

The 17 year-old, male driver then ran away from the vehicle, holding a handgun. Officers set up a high-risk stop of the vehicle, and a perimeter around the scene. Two other people were detained from the vehicle (one adult and one juvenile).

Riverside County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Star 9 helped to locate the 17 year-old, hiding along the airport fence, in the bushes. PSPD K9 Hylas was deployed on a leash and the suspect surrendered.

Back at the gas station, it was discovered a domestic violence incident started the confrontation, and the suspect fled the scene. During the incident, an unhoused individual tried to intervene, but was shot by the 17 year-old. The unhoused male was taken to a local hospital, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The 17 year-old is being booked into Juvenile Hall on the following charges: Attempted murder 664/187 PC, resisting arrest 148(a)(1) PC, and being a minor in possession of a firearm 29610 PC.

A second juvenile was released to his grandmother and no charges are being filed at this time.

One male passenger was taken to the Indio Jail, on a parole 3056 PC charge.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man shot at Palm Springs gas station early Tuesday