Man who shot at parents’ home in Duvall facing charges

A man who was arrested for shooting at his parent’s Duvall home and prompted a manhunt on Thursday is facing several charges.

King County Sheriff’s Office detectives said Oskar Riedel Jr. told them he wanted to make his father and stepmother suffer because they would not help with his dying dog.

Probable cause documents stated that Riedel had a thousand rounds of ammunition. He shot repeatedly at his parents’ house and at SWAT officers in hopes they would kill him.

Riedel, 57, waived his initial court appearance Friday.

He is facing eight counts of assault and domestic violence.

Riedel’s last known address was a rehabilitation center in Seattle.

