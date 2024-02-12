Man shot in parked car on southeast side of Grand Rapid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot while sitting inside a parked car late Sunday night.

Grand Rapids dispatchers said it happened at 11:58 p.m. in the 300 block of Griggs Street SE.

The man told police he was sitting inside the car when another vehicle drove up. Someone inside that vehicle shot at him.

Police said he was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested.

