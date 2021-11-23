Man shot in parked car in Southwest Baltimore on Monday night is in critical condition, police say

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition Monday night after being shot while sitting in a parked car in Southwest Baltimore, police say.

At 7:52 p.m. Monday, Baltimore Police officers responded to the 1900 block of Braddish Ave. in the city’s Walbrook neighborhood to investigate a reported shooting, according to the department’s news release. That’s when they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck area. Medics took him to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

After their preliminary investigation, police say they think the man was seated in a car when he was shot, parked in a residential area just off of West North Avenue next to the Walbrook Mill apartment complex abutting Coppin State University’s campus.

Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, homicide detectives have taken the case, and are asking anyone with information about the killing to call 410-396-2100. Those who wish to share information anonymously can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.