Man shot in parked vehicle in Pittsburgh drives self to hospital

Dec. 5—A man drove himself to the hospital early Sunday after being shot while sitting in a parked vehicle on West Liberty Avenue, according to Pittsburgh Police.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the street's 2500 block.

Police said they believe a suspect shot into the parked vehicle before fleeing. There were two people inside, but just one was hurt. No one has been arrested, police said, but the investigation continues.

