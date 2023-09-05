Man shot in parking lot behind pizza restaurant in Johnston Co. town

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot late Monday night in Clayton, police said.

The Clayton Police Department responded to a shooting in a parking lot behind a Domino’s restaurant at 375 Athletic Club Boulevard and found a person inside a car with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was hospitalized by Johnston County first responders to WakeMed in Raleigh to undergo surgery, according to a news release.

Police believe that the alleged shooter fled in a white Ford Mustang with dark-tinted windows after a preliminary investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

How common are shootings in Clayton?

Shootings in Clayton are rare — the last reported fatal shooting in the Johnston County town was in December when an 18-year-old allegedly shot and killed Jayden Jones, 16, and fled the scene.

A man opened fire outside of a Clayton shopping center on U.S. 70 Business West last November, shattering the windows of a Circle K and other businesses. There were no injuries.

Two men have been charged in the case but have not yet been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.