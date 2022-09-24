Man shot in parking lot of a Fresno Home Depot. Store remains open as police investigate

A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a Home Depot on Saturday afternoon in southeast Fresno.

Preliminary information indicates the man, who wasn’t named, was shot about 2:40 p.m. during an argument in the parking lot of the store, located in the area of East Kings Canyon Road and South Winery Avenue, Fresno Police Lt. Brian Pierce said.

It appears only the one shot was fired. The man’s injuries were considered critical, but it was believed he would survive, Pierce said.

No information was provided about a possible suspect. Investigators were working to gather surveillance video and interview witnesses.

The store remained mostly open, except for a portion of its lumber area that police closed off because the man ran in there after he was shot, Pierce said.

“This appears to be an isolated incident based on the information that we’re receiving at this point,” Pierce said.

The shooting happened near a box truck that the man was driving. Pierce said it wasn’t immediately known if he had professional or personal business to conduct with the store.

The afternoon shooting follows four Fresno homicides earlier Saturday:

▪ A shooting that killed a teenage mother and her newborn baby in southwest Fresno;

▪ The fatal stabbing of a man in downtown Fresno;

▪ And a man found dead in the Tower District area, which was ruled a homicide.