Man shot in parking lot of Virginia Beach Harris Teeter after attacking a person

Lyndon German, The Virginian-Pilot
·1 min read

A man was shot near a Virginia Beach supermarket after he attacked another man early Wednesday morning, a Virginia Beach police spokesperson said.

Officer Linda Kuehn said police responded to a shooting at 7:52 a.m. in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway in the Harris Teeter parking lot.

A man police are calling a suspect approached another man and lunged at him with a knife, Kuehn said.

The man who was attacked was armed and shot the suspect. The shooter has a concealed carry permit, according to police.

Officials say the suspect was taken to a hospital and the shooter remained on scene and was cooperative.

The suspect’s condition is unknown as the investigation continues.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginamedia.com

