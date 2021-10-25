Man shot at Parkville motel Monday afternoon, condition unknown, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun

A man was shot Monday afternoon at a motel just off the Beltway in Parkville.

The man was taken to a local hospital but the Baltimore County Police said they did not have any information about his condition.

The shooting took place around 1:45 p.m. at the Welcome Inn on Loch Bend Drive. Police did not release any other details about the shooting but said officers from the agency’s Towson precinct are investigating.

