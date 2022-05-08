Man shot in Parkway Village Saturday night, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Park Avenue near St. Francis Hospital for a shooting just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

On May 7, 2022, at 8:13 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 5959 Park Avenue. A victim was shot at 3994 Camelot by a known suspect and driven by private vehicle to the hospital. The victim was transferred to ROH critical. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/cBjZPZC2Lz — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 8, 2022

Police said the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Camelot Lane by a known suspect and taken by private car to the hospital.

The victim was then transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



