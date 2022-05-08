Man shot in Parkway Village Saturday night, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Park Avenue near St. Francis Hospital for a shooting just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Camelot Lane by a known suspect and taken by private car to the hospital.

The victim was then transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

