Man shot by Pasco deputies in Hudson gas station dies Monday

The 79-year-old man shot and wounded by Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday during an altercation died Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

James Zambrotto had been in the hospital since Saturday’s shooting in Hudson, deputies said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Before the shooting happened, Zambrotto spoke to deputies and made vague statements about wanting to hurt other people or himself, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He approached a deputy pumping gas and said he wanted to drive his car into a pump and cause an explosion, according to Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco.

No deputies were injured in the shooting. The incident happened at a RaceTrac gas station located at 16640 U.S. 19 N early Saturday morning.

Deputies put tire spikes and a patrol car in front of Zambrotto, who continued to talk about his desire to shoot people, deputies said.

Zambrotto told deputies he thought people were listening to him through speakers in his car. At one point a deputy-worn camera revealed that Zambrotto told deputies to “go ahead” and shoot him. When Zambrotto reached for a gun, a deputy by the car drew his gun and pleaded with Zambrotto to stop. Another deputy pepper sprayed the man through an open window.

Deputies tried to break the car’s front windows when they saw Zambrotto reach for the gun, and fired at him.