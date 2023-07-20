Man shot with pellet gun in Victorville taken to trauma center

San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials are investigating after one man was injured and another was taken to a trauma center after they were shot with a pellet gun in Victorville.

At around 8:13 p.m. on Friday, July 14, Victorville Sheriff’s Station deputies were dispatched to a report of a man shot in the torso near the 14000 block of La Paz Drive, just west of Doris Davies Park.

The victim was listed in stable condition at the local trauma center. It was determined the wound was from a pellet gun.

While at the scene, deputies identified a second victim who refused medical treatment.

Authorities said both men were between the ages of 35 and 42.

Deputies have not determined a connection between the two shootings and they are still looking for a suspect.

Pellet guns

A pellet gun is a high-velocity air weapon that shoots metal pellets using compressed air, according to the National Library of Medicine.

High-velocity air weapons can cause lethal injuries despite non-lethal appearing wounds.

Air rifles, with exit velocities up to 1,200 feet per second, can kill and have been used in accidental deaths, homicides and suicides, the NLM reported.

In May 2020, the NLM reported on a 21-year-old man who sustained a penetrating cardiac wound from a pellet gun that led to cardiac issues and death.

An autopsy showed the pellet penetrated the left ventricle and esophagus, which led to further issues in the stomach.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man shot with pellet gun in Victorville taken to trauma center