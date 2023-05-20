Man shot by Phoenix officers faces aggravated assault charges

Phoenix police car

Phoenix police arrested a man who they said charged at them with a knife before officers shot him last month.

Police identified the man as Daniel James Schwartz, 27, who was booked into jail on multiple charges including aggravated assault.

On April 24 at around 11:15 a.m. several patrol units responded to a call about a man riding off on a bicycle after reportedly assaulting a woman who was working in security at a business in the area near Bell Road and Interstate 17.

On the way, an officer saw a man matching Schwartz's description near 31st Avenue and Bell Road and instructed him to stop riding his bike, police said. The officer lost sight of the man as he rode away into a nearby apartment complex near 33rd Avenue and Bell, police said.

The officer drove into the complex and searched for Schwartz on foot, spotted him with a knife in hand and ordered him to drop the weapon, police said. He instead took off running and the sergeant chased him, police said.

Schwartz stopped in a parking lot area of the complex and the sergeant ordered him to drop the knife. Another officer with a taser was also present, police said.

Police said Schwartz then charged at the officer with the knife he was carrying, and the officer shot him with a firearm. The officer with the taser "almost simultaneously" used it on the man.

The officers took Schwartz's knife, handcuffed him and provided him with first aid before paramedics arrived. They took him to a hospital where he was in stable condition, police said.

Schwarts was booked into jail after recovering in the hospital from serious injuries.

